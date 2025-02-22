BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UFO Sightings – Geoff Brady Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
86 views • 6 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/02/21/ufo-sightings/


In Part 1 Geoff Brady discusses the ongoing wave of UFO sightings, particularly in the New York and New Jersey areas. James & Geoff discuss misconceptions surrounding drones and UFOs, the influence of media narratives, and the implications of these sightings on global security, particularly concerning nuclear weapons. The interview also goes into the depopulation agenda linked to alien technology and health concerns.


In Part 2 James and Geoff Brady talk about the Aztec UFO crash of 1948. They explore the implications of advanced technology, the trojan horse effect of modern devices, and the potential alien end game for humanity. They also discuss wokeness, work ethic, and the political landscape.

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesdeep statenew yorkdronesufostrojan horsenanotechnologydepopulation agendaancient astronautsextraterrestrial lifealien technologywokenesshuman survivaladvanced propulsiongovernment secrecymedia influenceeyewitness testimonypolitical changesaerial phenomenanuclear securityufo hotspotsaztec crashalien end gamemilitary cover-upsinterstellar travel
