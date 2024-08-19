Without the rain or natural weather systems, We will lose this beautiful planet

Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

Without the rain or natural weather systems, We will lose this beautiful planet... Indian river Southeast Alaska. Almost dry to the bone... Commercial fisherman and the salmon pleading for natural weather to resume... Please Stop GeoEngineering Operations NOW

