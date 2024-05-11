© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Displaced Tent Family Fleeing Heading To Khan Yunis
حلا وأحمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h97PjqbaSEg
رفح تحتررق النزوح الاخير وين بدنا نروح😱ما في مكان امن
Rafah is burning. The recent exodus. Where do we want to go? There is no safe place
حلا وأحمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duzRyFd-4fU
انقذونا الرساله الاخيره لنا 😭سامحونا
Save us the last message for us 😭Forgive us