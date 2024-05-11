BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rafah Gaza Displaced Tent Family Fleeing Heading To Khan Yunis
alltheworldsastage
5 views • 12 months ago

Rafah Gaza Displaced Tent Family Fleeing Heading To Khan Yunis

حلا وأحمد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h97PjqbaSEg


 رفح تحتررق النزوح الاخير وين بدنا نروح😱ما في مكان امن


Rafah is burning. The recent exodus. Where do we want to go? There is no safe place


حلا وأحمد

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duzRyFd-4fU


انقذونا الرساله الاخيره لنا 😭سامحونا

Save us the last message for us 😭Forgive us

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
