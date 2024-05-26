ISRAELI SOLDIER DRAGGED - by Hamas Fighter following latest Tunnel Ambush in Jabalia Camp

ISRAELI SOLDIER DRAGGED LIKE ROTTING POTATO BAG by Hamas fighter following latest tunnel ambush in Jabalia Camp as the Palestinian Resistance group military spokesman Abu Obaida announces killing, wounding and capture of MORE Israeli soldiers.

Jabalia is the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight refugee camps. It is located north of Gaza City.

Adding... HAMAS TAKES MORE IDF HOSTAGES

Spokesman for Hamas' Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida announces that at least one Israeli soldier has been taken as a new captive during an ambush carried out by the resistance in Jabalia, northern Gaza.

Israel, meanwhile, denies capture of any soldier - despite what's seen in video above.

How's that 'freeing the hostages' goal working out for Netanyahu?

Adding...

Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Obeida (2/2):

The latest of these operations was a complex operation carried out by our fighters this afternoon, Saturday, in the northern Gaza Strip. Our fighters lured a zionist force into one of the tunnels in Jabalia camp, trapping them in an ambush inside and at the entrance of this tunnel.

By the grace and strength of Allah, they were able to clash with this force at point-blank range. Then, our fighters attacked the reinforcement force that rushed to the scene with explosive devices, hitting them directly.

Our fighters then withdrew after detonating the tunnel used in this operation, after causing all members of this force to be killed, injured, or captured, and seizing their military equipment.

Every day that the enemy spends in its aggression against our people and our family will incur a heavy and significant price. We will continue to make the enemy pay this price, by Allah's will and help. We are continuing to confront the aggression in every street, neighborhood, city, and camp in our Strip, from Beit Hanoun to Rafah.

We will reveal new details of these operations at the appropriate time, Allah willing.

Salute to the souls of our righteous martyrs, our courageous wounded, and our proud prisoners. Salute to our heroic fighters in all their positions and to our great, giving people everywhere.

It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.

Peace be upon you, and the mercy of God and His blessings.

Adding...

Israeli Media:

Military helicopters carrying wounded soldiers were seen landing at Beilinson Hospital near Tel Aviv and video of it.