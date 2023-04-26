Our Lady of Knock and the Prophetic Future of the Church

Quo Vadis

Our Lady of Knock, spoke to Father Michel Rodrigué, in the sanctuary of his apparitions, about the situation of the Church and the world today.

And he explained to him that his appearance in Knock almost 150 years ago, and that it was approved by the Church, was a message that pointed to the tribulation that is happening now, and gave him details.

While Jesus Christ informed him about the events that will come and the protection that the faithful will have.

Here we will talk about what was the message given by Our Lady of Knock in 1879, what she told us for our time and what were the messages that Our Lady and Jesus Christ gave to Father Michel Rodrigué about what is coming to the world and to the Church now.

On August 21, 1879, between 7:15 p m and 9:30 p m, in the small town of Knock, in the county of Mayo, in the northwest of Ireland, Our Lady made a silent public appearance, known as the appearance of Our Lady of Knock.

Several life-size figures were seen to the west on the outer wall of the church, surrounded by light.

And also the figures moved, they were not statues, and they were suspended in the air at half a meter high.

Fifteen people witnessed the scene of the Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph, Saint John the Evangelist and a lamb on an altar.

Those who witnessed the apparition during the rain and began to recite the Holy Rosary.

This was corroborated by a series of testimonies of people who saw the extraordinary light generated by the phenomenon at a distance of 2 kilometers or more.

And there were reports of unexplained cures associated with the phenomenon.

It is an apparition approved by the Church.

The altar with the lamb and the cross was surrounded by angels that revolved around.

Maria, was the largest figure and wore a white mantle and girdle, and a long veil, which lowered to her feet from her head.

His head wore a gold crown.

And between the crown and the edge of the veil he wore a gold rose.

His hands were directed to the sky and his gaze absorbed in prayer.

St. Joseph was to the right of Mary, with his head tilted forward and his hands joined in prayer.

And Saint John the Evangelist had a bishop's mitre and was to the left of Mary, his right hand was raised and his left arm was holding what looked like a Bible.

Weeks later, an official commission of inquiry was established by the archbishop, and the testimony of 15 witnesses aged between 5 and 75 years was taken.

The commission found that "the testimony of all, as a whole, was trustworthy and satisfactory."

And many years later, in 1936, a second commission confirmed the verdict of the first.

The appearance of Knock gives us an idea of the liturgy of heaven as described in the book of Revelation 5.

Mary wore the golden crown of the Queen of Heaven, which shows the mystery of the woman "dressed in the sun" and who presents herself normally on Earth.

In the center of the altar shone the immolated Lamb, as Saint John saw it in the Apocalypse, on the golden altar of heaven.

Saint John had a book in his hands telling us that, if you want to discover Knock's message, you have to open the Book of the Apocalypse.

Which is the book that contains the interpretation of universal history in the eyes of Heaven.

This scene happened on the same day that Pope Leo XIII was crowning the Virgin of La Salette, as public and official recognition by the Church, to an apparition three decades earlier.

He is the same Pope who created the prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel, due to his vision of demons attacking the Vatican.

And also the one who had the vision of Jesus Christ giving more power to satan, for a while, because he had challenged him by saying that he could destroy the Church.

So what Knock shows in silence is the crisis in the prophesy Church in La Salette, and the presence of Saint John in the scene, confirms that this is part of the prophecy of the Apocalypse of the Bible.

The presence of the author of the book of Revelation, along with Christ as an immolated Lamb, confirms to us that this apparition is of an apocalyptic nature.

And that refers to the opening of the roll with seven seals that is described in Revelation 5 and following, where the four riders of the Apocalypse appear, which are directly related to the "wars and rumors of wars" that Jesus Christ mentioned in the speech of the Olives of Matthew 24.

And that we can land in the period that encompasses the agitations of the twentieth century and this part of the twenty-first century.

