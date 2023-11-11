Does the State Have the “Inalienable Right” to Control the Bodies of Teachers and Students?

Michael Kane - Founder, Teachers for Choice

In September one of the last national Covid vaccine mandate tragedies ended when New York’s Supreme Court made New York City grant religious vaccine exemptions to almost a dozen teachers fired for wisely declining to participate in the dangerous experiment. Or so people thought.





The education bureaucracy in NYC has appealed the loss, and these teachers remain barred from the classroom and without reinstated benefits and back pay. Plus, the above decision ignored the similar plight of thousands of other teachers who remain fired and without religious exemptions.





Worse, the state of New York is attempting to pass a bill allowing school clinics to offer unlimited medical care – including trans surgeries and future, experimental vaccines – to willing students who would not have to gain permission first from parents, or even inform them.





Are teachers in government schools supposed to give up individual control over their own health decisions, and should parents accept loss of control when their kids enter school buildings? Have schools, indeed, become extensions of Big Pharma, “Public” Health, and Woke NGOs?