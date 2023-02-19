BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Loy Brunson Case: The SCOTUS NUCLEAR BOMB. An URGENT MESSAGE!!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
3
270 views • 02/19/2023

The Brunson case goes to SCOTUS (again)... see link below for details.

Loy has a very urgent message for all Americans particularly MAGA. We have discovered a nuclear weapon that could be used by the conservatives or radical left. Time is of the essence!

The actual power the SCOTUS has in this case is unprecedented and could be either used for or against them.

The decision of removing a sitting President, Vice President and Congress is in their hands by WE THE PEOPLE. The clock is ticking.

Who will move first? Pray for America. EVERYONE FLY YOUR FLAG UPSIDE DOWN NOW! OUR COUNTRY IS IN DISTRESS!


Familiarize on the Details of the case   -   https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/scotus-reconsider-hearing-2020-election-case-against-biden-harris-pence 


Take Action, go to the Brunson website and send a letter to SCOTUS. Public awareness is critical - https://brunsonbrothers.com/


Source: https://rumble.com/v2a07us-loy-brunson-the-scotus-nuclear-bomb.-an-urgent-message.html


Keywords
scotussupreme courtforeign interferenceelection fraud 2020brunson brothers
