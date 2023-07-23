Paul Smith - President Nixon & Jackie Gleason view ET Corpses at Homestead AFB 19/02/73 AFB Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/07/22/et-corpses/
Paul Blake Smith returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss his latest book about President Nixon and Jackie Gleason's visit to Homestead Air Force Base in Florida to view Alien Bodies. This occurred on February 19th 1973.
In Part 2 Paul Blake Smith discusses Alien Treaties and Presidential Knowledge of Alien Affairs.