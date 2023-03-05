Dji Mavic Mini full review (unboxing, android, iphone, range)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:01 Meet the DJI Mavic Mini drone.DJI Mavic Mini Unboxing, equipment, review.
What's in the DJI Mavic Mini combo.
10:17 DJI Mavic Mini drone Problem with Android, review, solution.
The remote control with devices based on Android is quickly discharged.
27:41 Drone DJI Mavic Mini and Iphone 6.
The problem when flying with an iPhone on the remote control is that they do not work at 0 degrees and work unstably at +5 to +1.
29:45 Dji Mavic Mini range in the city. Review, Test, Recommendations.
Drone test in a metropolis (St. Petersburg). Everyone has different results depending on the noisiness of its operating frequency.
