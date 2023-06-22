CHP Talks: Larry Heather—Shining a Light in a Dark Place!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 22, 2023: My guest this week is Larry Heather, CHP candidate in the Calgary Heritage by-election scheduled for July 24. Larry has been a candidate in federal, provincial and municipal elections, always striving to be a voice for righteousness during campaigns and a vocal defender of innocent human life. We discuss the importance of having a remnant of citizens who are willing to speak for godly values and the importance of shining the light of God’s word into the dark and hidden recesses of wicked human institutions that deny the supremacy of God. We discuss the slaughter of babies in the womb and drag shows destroying the innocence of children in the public schools. Larry offers his biblical approach to these issues and his intent to expose the works of darkness during this campaign.
