Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 27, 2024
My Son will come to the aid of His children when this generation uses intelligence to try to exterminate all mankind and will demonstrate once again that He is the King of the universe and the Master of all creation
OPPORTUNITY FOR SALVATION!!!
March 27, 2024 – Message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria
“Beloved children of My Heart, receive My Love.
Beloved children: I invite you to live in ‘Spirit and Truth’ (*Jn. 4:23-24) every moment, being one with My Divine Son.
Human creatures have detached themselves from all that limits their misused and sinful free will. Children, without giving yourselves the task of looking beyond your eyes, you continue to despise My Divine Son and surrender to the enemy of the soul who leads you to surrender to the Antichrist [1].
Know and recognize My Divine Son (**Jn. 17:3; Phil. 3:8) so that you will not be deceived by the Antichrist.
(The Warning: The Enlightenment of Consciences…)
You are going to live, My children, in darkness; the darkness of the soul when you look at your sins even if you do not wish to look at them, and the power of the Holy Spirit will make you see yourselves as you are, without a mask, even if you do not wish to [2]. The darkness will invade the Earth and will make human creatures feel alone on Earth.
(Technology…)
This generation of great advances for good is of great advances misused, misused to make human creatures ill, to exterminate humanity [3]. This generation has been blessed with great advances for good!
- My Son will come to the aid of His children when this generation uses intelligence to try to exterminate all mankind.
- My Son will come to the aid of His children and will demonstrate once again that He is the King of the universe and the Master of all creation (*** Rev. 17:14)