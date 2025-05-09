Roundup is not a weed killer it is a soil killer!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



All of those seeds, all of that soil, all of the sea Moss, every single natural product sample we took when I got to the National Cancer Institute, June 10, 1980 coming up on a couple of anniversaries here.

Right then and there, I'm a natural products chemist, and my job is to ferment. Rapamycin is a fermentation product. It takes out a very specific microbe in the metabolism that could lead to too many of one metabolite.

One metabolite, so it turns to a poison. The soil is dead. Roundup is not a weed killer. It's a soil killer. So they planted the wrong trees, the wrong plants, at the wrong place, in the wrong time. We were taught photographic memories, we didn't have cameras, by the way. So what a Native American and me as a Cherokee did, you look at the whole garden and you're looking for the sick plant.

Why? Because the weeds are protecting the sick plant. What did we take out? We took our terpenes.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/28/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://old.bitchute.com/video/mBNWwZjS9zQt/

Nutritional Foundation: https://therealdrjudy.com/faq