SHaDoWCa7 sings ♦ The Dragonborn Comes ♦ Skyrim FULL LENGTH VERSION

Another one of SHaDoWCa7's "All-Time Greats" originally posted on July 25, 2013.

This magnificent performance speaks for itself.

I am including SHaDoWCa7's own description from her 2013 original posting of this video:

"Per request, here is the complete, full length version (in both English and Dragon Tongue) of The Dragonborn Comes from Skyrim. I also added one verse of my own, and, naturally, I turned it into a lullaby. *giggle* Don't I do that to everything? ^^ --- I am not fluent in Dragon Tongue, so please forgive all my mis-pronunciations and all my usual mistakes. I know I am bad at this, but I hope you like it anyway. ♥

I am playing guitar, drum, and singing 7-part harmony for this song."

Lyrics: The Dragonborn Comes

Our hero, our hero, claims a warrior's heart,

I tell you, I tell you, the Dragonborn comes.

With a voice wielding power of the ancient Nord art,

Believe, believe, the Dragonborn comes.

Hush now my child, let your heart feel no fear,

Though the world be on fire, yet our spirits are free,

Now close your eyes in rest, let your worries disappear,

For I tell you, I tell you, the Dragonborn comes.

Yes I tell you, I tell you, the Dragonborn comes.

It's an end to the evil, of all Skyrim's foes,

Beware, beware, the Dragonborn comes.

For the darkness has passed, and the legend yet grows

You'll know, you'll know the Dragonborn's come.

Now I'll sing you the story in the dragon tongue.

Dovahkiin, Dovahkiin, naal ok zin los vahriin,

Wah dein, vokul, mahfaeraak ahst vaal!

Ahrk fin norok paal graan, fod nust hon zindro zaan,

Dovahkiin, fah hin, kogaan mu draal!

Huzrah nu, kul do od, wah aan bok lingrah vod,

Ahrk fin tey, boziik fun, do fin gein!

Wo lost fron wah ney dov, ahrk fin reyliik do jul,

Voth aan, suleyk wah, ronit faal krein!

Ahrk fin zul, rok drey kod, nau tol morokei frod,

Rul lot, Taazokaan, motaad voth kein!

Sahrot Thu'um, med aan tuz, vey zeim hokoron pah,

Ol fin, Dovahkiin, komeyt ok rein!

Dovahkiin, Dovahkiin, naal ok zin los vahriin,

Wah dein vokul mahfaeraak ahst vaal!

Ahrk fin norok paal graan fod nust hon zindro zaan,

Dovahkiin, fah hin kogaan mu draal!

Ahrk fin Kel lost prodah, do ved viing ko fin krah,

Tol fod, zeymah win, kein meyz fundein!

Alduin, feyn do jun, kruziik vokun staadnau,

Voth aan, bahlok wah ,diivon fin lein!

Nuz aan sul, fent alok, fod fin vul dovah nok,

Fen kos, nahlot, mahfaeraak ahrk ruz!

Paaz Keizaal fen kos stin, nol bein Alduin jot,

Dovahkiin, kos fin, saviik do muz!

Dovahkiin, Dovahkiin, naal ok zin los vahriin,

Wah dein vokul mahfaeraak ahst vaal!

Ahrk fin norok paal graan fod nust hon zindro zaan

Dovahkiin, fah hin kogaan mu draal!

Dragonborn, Dragonborn, by his honor is sworn,

To keep evil forever at bay!

And the fiercest foes rout when they hear triumph's shout,

Dragonborn, for your blessing we pray!

Hearken now, sons of snow, to an age, long ago,

And the tale, boldly told, of the one!

Who was kin to both wyrm, and the races of man,

With a power to rival the sun!

And the voice, he did wield, on that glorious field,

When great Tamriel shuddered with war!

Mighty Thu'um, like a blade, cut through enemies all,

As the Dragonborn issued his roar!

Dragonborn, Dragonborn, by his honor is sworn,

To keep evil forever at bay!

And the fiercest foes rout when they hear triumph's shout,

Dragonborn, for your blessing we pray!

And the Scrolls have foretold, of black wings in the cold,

That when brothers wage war come unfurled!

Alduin, Bane of Kings, ancient shadow unbound,

With a hunger to swallow the world!

But a day, shall arise, when the dark dragon's lies,

Will be silenced forever and then!

Fair Skyrim will be free from foul Alduin's maw!

Dragonborn be the savior of men!

Dragonborn, Dragonborn, by his honor is sworn,

To keep evil forever at bay!

And the fiercest foes rout when they hear triumph's shout,

Dragonborn, for your blessing we pray!

Yes I tell you, I tell you, the Dragonborn comes.

