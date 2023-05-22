BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Globalist Crime Syndicate are Preparing Quite A Showdown in Khazaria, AKA "Ukraine". Japan Begins Sending Military Vehicles and 40 tonnes of Bulletproof Vests to Ukraine
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • 05/22/2023

May 22, 2023


Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan would send around 100 military vehicles and tens of thousands of military equipment and food to Ukraine. Several military vehicles such as the JLTV, the M777 howitzer and other tactical military vehicles have begun to be loaded onto ships at the Port of Naha, Okinawa, Japan. The Japanese government also sent 40 tons of supplies to Ukraine, including bulletproof vests, ammunition, helmets, clothing, emergency food and other military equipment. These military supplies were transported by US Air Force C-17 aircraft at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, in the process attended by officials of the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the US Embassy, and the Embassy of Ukraine.

Keywords
russiausnwoww3new world orderworld war 3japanukraineeunatobankers warglobalist crime syndicate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy