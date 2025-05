Sit Down with the King of Motivation w/ Lewis Caralla - EP#8 | Alpha Dad Show w/ Colton Whited + Andrew Blumer

The Alpha Dad Show, the podcast that redefines what it means to be a man, blending the principles of Christian values with practical advice on business, finance, and personal success. Join your hosts Colton Whited and Andrew Blumer as they guide you on an inspiring journey of self-discovery, empowering you to become the ultimate Alpha Dad in all aspects of life.









Lewis Caralla has been a Division 1 College Football Strength and Conditioning Coach for nearly two decades. He was named College Football’s National Strength Coach of the year by Football Scoop in 2018. He received the title of Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Association in 2023.









Lewis Caralla

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/LewisCaralla

BOOK: https://a.co/d/bfTksn5









Learn More: www.alphadadshow.com









** Get a FREE book, go to www.alphadadshow.com **









-------------------------------------------









𝗦𝗣𝗒𝗑𝗦𝗒π—₯𝗦 𝗙𝗒π—₯ 𝗧𝗒𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 π—©π—œπ——π—˜π—’

β–Ί Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://alphagold.com

β–Ί My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Dad

β–Ί Prepper Beef - Use Promo Code DAD to Save 20% - https://flyovermeat.com









-------------------------------------------









π—™π—’π—Ÿπ—Ÿπ—’π—ͺ 𝗒𝗑

🟩 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5886168









πŸ”΄ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlphaDadShow









-------------------------------------------









π—™π—’π—Ÿπ—Ÿπ—’π—ͺ 𝗒𝗨π—₯ π—¦π—’π—–π—œπ—”π—Ÿ π— π—˜π——π—œπ—” 𝗦𝗒 π—ͺπ—˜ 𝗖𝗔𝗑 π—•π—˜ π—•π—˜π—¦π—§ 𝗙π—₯π—œπ—˜π—‘π——π—¦

πŸ“Έ Instagram: https://www.instagram





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: e34986d38890411f