BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FIGHT FOR THE CHILDREN - OR THERE IS NO FUTURE
C.A.T. Chats
C.A.T. Chats
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/13/2023

Casey and Myke Peterson have started Freedom Families United to expose the dark agenda being imposed on New Mexico's children through the school system.
Their courageous activism is modeled after Project Veritas' undercover reporting.
They are making waves and getting results. The war is real and it is for the bodies, minds and souls of our young generations to lead them in to a Godless dystopian future. Please step up and support Casey and Myke in what ever way you can to protect our children from the 'rainbow deception'!
Contact Casey and Myke at:
freedomfamiliesunited.com

Share CAT Chats with friends, comment and Rumble (click the +) - it helps spread the word!
The more people are exposed to truth, the more we win.

Conscious Action for Truth – the CAT in CAT Chats
www.rumble.com/c/CATchats
On Telegram at: t.me/CAT_chats

"Faith never knows where it is being led, but it loves and knows the One who is leading".
Oswald Chambers

Keywords
woketransgenderchemical castrationrainbow deception
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy