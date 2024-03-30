BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Illegal Immigrants Are Voting in US Elections | Crossroads
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
62 views • 03/30/2024

Crossroads Special Edition: Joshua Philipp with Roman Balmakov | Illegal Immigrants Are Voting in US Elections | Regardless of what the legacy news outlets say, there is a growing number of municipalities in America where non-U.S. citizens can vote. In fact, there are very few state constitutions that explicitly outlaw this practice.


Furthermore, the list of areas that illegal immigrants can vote in is increasing, with multiple bills being up for a vote in the near future.


This is all atop of the fact that illegal immigrants alter our electoral landscape in many other ways as well—such as changing the congressional apportionment map, the electoral college map, as well as the amount of federal dollars that each state receives.


Join Joshua Philipp, host of Crossroads, and Roman Balmakov, host of Facts Matter, to go through all of these facts and dig into the specifics of the reality behind illegal immigrants voting in America.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/SpecialLiveJoshRomanCR_YT


      EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3


🔴 Watch 'Border Deception' Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/BorderDeception_YT









Keywords
illegal invasionroman balmakovepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
