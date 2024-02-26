BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHY all HELL has not yet broken loose! TOO Many RED LINES have been crossed
I haven't editorial hat is pretty long dealing with all the facts concerning this eclipse and what's about to take place on planet Earth so you can email me at [email protected]


Too many red lines have been crossed that should have started world war III at least on the nuclear scale. Or something close to that. So many of us are wondering what is holding all of it back. I will give you the answer if you want to hear. I am not the best teacher out there, but I do see written plainly in scripture and just four verses why things have not happened yet in the big way. You can also see me at ROOFTOP VIDEOS on my YouTube page. It is new so it may take a while to find it so if you can maybe pick a title for my last four or five videos with YouTube videos in the title that might make it easier till you two picks me up a little better.

ussolarbiblicaldestructionwayharbingerred lineseclipse april eightfour ang four angels
