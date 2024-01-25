The first units of the African Corps of the Russian Ministry of Defense have arrived in Burkina Faso.
A Russian contingent of 100 personnel will ensure the security of the country's leader, Ibrahim Traore, and provide assistance to local military forces in the fight against terrorists. The arrival of an additional 200 servicemen from Russia is expected in the near future.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.