Anti-Trump media IGNORES the ACTUAL 'dictator' threat
High Hopes
3282 followers
33 views • 12/11/2023

Glenn Beck


Dec 11, 2023


The Left has ramped up its crusade to paint former president Donald Trump as a dictator wannabe. In a recent op-ed in the Washington Post, writer Robert Kagan attempted to lay out a "solution" to this alleged problem. And apparently, it involves rallying around Nikki Haley. But Glenn has a few issues with Kagan's argument. For example, Glenn argues, the real "dictator" the Left should fear is the Deep State, not Donald Trump: "It is the biggest violation of individual rights and the Constitution in the history of our country. And that should be frightening to both Left and Right."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_cDpB8FIUc

Keywords
deep statemediathe leftglenn beckanti-trumpwashington postnikki haleyrobert kagandictator threat
