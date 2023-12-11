Anti-Trump media IGNORES the ACTUAL 'dictator' threat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Dec 11, 2023
The Left has ramped up its crusade to paint former president Donald Trump as a dictator wannabe. In a recent op-ed in the Washington Post, writer Robert Kagan attempted to lay out a "solution" to this alleged problem. And apparently, it involves rallying around Nikki Haley. But Glenn has a few issues with Kagan's argument. For example, Glenn argues, the real "dictator" the Left should fear is the Deep State, not Donald Trump: "It is the biggest violation of individual rights and the Constitution in the history of our country. And that should be frightening to both Left and Right."
