The Secret Plant Toxins You're Eating Every Day: Lectins in Diet

Dr. Gundry delves into the real dangers of Lectins to your health.

Whether you're a longtime viewer or new to the channel, this episode covers everything you need to know about these dangerous plant proteins designed to poison you.





In this episode, I’ll explain what lectins are, how they affect your body, and which foods contain the most lectins so you can avoid them. If you love foods that are high in lectins, don't worry! I'll share several ways to reduce their lectin content, making your favorite foods safer to eat. Stay tuned to learn how to protect your health while enjoying your meals.





