BASES2024 Summer - Julie Phelps - ET Cultures

Julie Phelps is former RAF, propulsion engineer, and has worked on classified "SSP" systems, for want of a better term. Here she desribes different ET and terrestrial nonhuman beings.

Julie had to flee Canada after her husband was ritually slaughtered by Canadian Satanic Cults in Ontario.

She has contributed to several BASES seminars over the years

See www.basestv.com for the full Bases back catalgue.

