BGMCTV Parash 15 Bo (Go) Sh’mot/Exodus 10:1-13:16
Exodus 10:1-29
Contents: Plagues of locusts and darkness.
Characters: YEHOVAH, Moshe, Aaron, Pharaoh.
Conclusion: YEHOVAH'S terms of reconciliation are fixed and cannot be disputed or lowered. Men must meet the demand of YEHOVAH'S will or God will permit their delusions and answer them according to their sin.
Key Word: Smitten, Exo_10:21.
Striking Facts: Exo_10:11. Godly men make a subtle compromise if they desire for their children, a position in the world, or (Exo_10:24) if they fail to consecrate all their possessions along with themselves to Yeshua.