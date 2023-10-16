10.16.23 Morning Musings : Stop Blaming The Boomers. We Were Programmed 1st !

* Edward Bernays look him upWe were the alpha test for the degeneracy you see today.

Do you think we're thrilled with how the world is today?

No, but we are waking up too. Bear with us, please.

Just getting up to speed for another glorious Monday aka Mr. Murphys' day.

On behalf of all the boomers I apologize but it wasn't just you who were manipulated and lied to.

Cuts us a bit of slack and work with us to get this squared away.

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

