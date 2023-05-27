© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fools And Their Addictions.
Proverbs 26:11 (NIV).
11) As a dog returns to its vomit,
so fools repeat their folly.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
It is a gross way to put it, but very true.
Reviving a contained addiction is pathetic and foolish.
https://pc1.tiny.us/53nxm4mk
#dog #returns #vomit #fools #repeat #folly