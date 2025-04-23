BERKELEY YMCA ⚧ WELCOMES WHAMEN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WomenAreReal - Today WomenAreReal stood w/Elizabeth Kenney, who encountered a naked man in the women’s locker room at the Berkeley YMCA.
The YMCA doesn’t see a problem. We do.
We had many productive conversations. This wasn’t one.
Affirming parents will be the last holdouts.
Source: https://x.com/WomenAreReals/status/1908654396260704452
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rq97n [thanks to https://x.com/WomenAreReals/status/1908654396260704452/photo/3 and https://x.com/tko16301630/status/1914789223414243455 🐦]
BREAKING: A man at the North Kansas City YMCA in Missouri reportedly entered the WOMEN’s locker room and exposed his p*nis to a 7-YEAR-OLD girl and her mother.
When confronted by the mother, the man reportedly said, “Honey, I’m a woman.”
YMCA released a statement saying, “individuals are allowed to use the locker room or restroom that they identify with.”
Local police have opened an investigation for indecent exposure.