Do our enemies believe the story about Biden's SecDef? | Col. (ret) Kurt Schlichter

Do our enemies believe the story about Biden's SecDef? Kurt Schlichter with Sebastian Gorka | AMERICA First





Sebastian talks to "Colonel K," Kurt Schlichter, about his new book "The Attack," which postulates several scenarios in which America could fall victim to a major terrorist attack due to the open-borders crisis.





Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289

Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/