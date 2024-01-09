Do our enemies believe the story about Biden's SecDef? | Col. (ret) Kurt Schlichter

Do our enemies believe the story about Biden's SecDef? Kurt Schlichter with Sebastian Gorka | AMERICA First
Sebastian talks to "Colonel K," Kurt Schlichter, about his new book "The Attack," which postulates several scenarios in which America could fall victim to a major terrorist attack due to the open-borders crisis.
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289
Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka
Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.