Dr Richard Greer The Cosmic Hoax Documentary
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
145 views • 6 months ago

Dr Richard Greer
The Cosmic Hoax
Documentary

In This urgent and groundbreaking film, Dr. Greer exposes the lies pushed by the National Security State, War profiteers and the Corporate Media, and shows us how we can avoid a conflict far worse than the Iraq war. For the first time ever and exclusively for this film, Senior Russian military, Government and Space Officials step forward and join their American counterparts in an historic call for Peace on Earth and in Space.
In the summer of 1977, Aerospace executive Dr. Carol Rosin received a deathbed confession from her Boss and Mentor, Wernher Von Braun, the prolific Rocket Engineer who left Nazi Germany as part of Operation Paperclip to work for NASA. Von Braun used his dying breath to warn Carol of a Terrible Plan: the Disclosure that Peaceful Extraterrestrial Civilizations would eventually be hijacked and spun as a threat in order to embolden and enrich the Military-Industrial Complex and justify a global fascist takeover. 🙌

hoaxdocumentarygreerdr richardthe cosmic
