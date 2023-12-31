IDF attacks aid convoy for Gaza despite authorizing it - UN
127 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
The UN condemns Israel over shelling of an aid convoy headed for Gaza which was authorized by the IDF itself
Mirrored - RT
Keywords
war crimesgazaiof
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos