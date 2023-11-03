BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9 Consecutive Months Of Downward-Revised Job Reports
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
2
78 views • 11/03/2023

Things aren’t good.

The October jobs report dropped this morning.

The gubment is going to great lengths to cover up growing economic problems.


Key Take-Aways

* An astounding one-third of total jobs added were government hires!

* Non-farm payroll numbers have been revised downward every single month in 2023. Insanity.

* August was revised down by 62K jobs.

* September was revised down by 39K jobs.

* The last time we had 7 straight months of downward revisions was during the Great Financial Crisis.

* Now we’ve had 9 consecutive months of negative revisions.

* The economy is great as long as they spend the sh!t out of your future — and your kids’ and grandkids’.


The full clip is linked below.


Hedgeye Risk Management | WTF? 9 Months In A Row Of Negative Jobs Report Revisions (3 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/Zh9Oqu9yo3c

Keywords
depressioneconomygovernment spendingeconomicseconomic collapsefinancial collapserecessionusuryeconomic crisisfinancial crisisjobs reportdebt slaveryeconomic disasterfinancial disasterbidenflationbidenomicsdebt trapkeith mcculloughdebt enslavementdownward revisionhedgeyeemployment reportnegative revisionnon-farm payrollsdeficit spending
