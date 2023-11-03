9 Consecutive Months Of Downward-Revised Job Reports

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things aren’t good.
The October jobs report dropped this morning.
The gubment is going to great lengths to cover up growing economic problems.
Key Take-Aways
* An astounding one-third of total jobs added were government hires!
* Non-farm payroll numbers have been revised downward every single month in 2023. Insanity.
* August was revised down by 62K jobs.
* September was revised down by 39K jobs.
* The last time we had 7 straight months of downward revisions was during the Great Financial Crisis.
* Now we’ve had 9 consecutive months of negative revisions.
* The economy is great as long as they spend the sh!t out of your future — and your kids’ and grandkids’.
The full clip is linked below.
