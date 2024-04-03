ISRAEL Has Gone Insane Amid Failures In GAZA and Declared WAR On IRAN! How Will TEHRAN Respond?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Finally, what many experts and analysts have been saying for months has happened. The numerous failures of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the battlefield and the realization that none of their goals in the Gaza Strip had been achieved forced the Israeli leadership to start raising the stakes and crossing all possible red lines....................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/