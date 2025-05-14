Morning Manna - May 14, 2025 - Romans 15:22-27 - Partakers of Spiritual Things

In this powerful session, Rick and Doc examine Paul’s reflections on mission delays, his longing for fellowship, and his commitment to supporting the saints in Jerusalem. They highlight Paul’s perseverance despite hindrances—whether from Satan, divine timing, or life itself—and his desire for rest and support from the Roman believers on his journey to Spain. The discussion emphasizes the tension between calling and community, the responsibility to support gospel work financially, and the blessings of spiritual reciprocity. The hosts draw modern parallels, reminding viewers that the path of ministry may involve detours, but obedience and persistence glorify God. Topics Covered Paul's gospel mission and delayed plans to visit Rome Distinguishing divine, satanic, and circumstantial hindrances The importance of rest and community for ministers Historical evidence of Paul’s mission to Spain Generosity from Gentile churches to Jewish believers in Jerusalem Faith & Values’ call for support as Morning Manna expands Scripture References "Romans 15:22" – "For which cause also I have been much hindered from coming to you" "Romans 15:23" – "having a great desire these many years to come to you" "Romans 15:24" – "I will come to you… and be brought on my way thitherward by you" "Romans 15:25" – "now I go unto Jerusalem to minister unto the saints" "Romans 15:26" – "to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem" "Romans 15:27" – "their duty is also to minister unto them in carnal things" "1 Thessalonians 2:18" – "but Satan hindered us" "Romans 11:13" – "that I might have some fruit among you also" "Psalm 23:1" – "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want" (mentioned during the appeal)