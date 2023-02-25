BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Justice Must Be Done and Must Be Seen to Be Done!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • 02/25/2023

February 25, 2023: I’m commenting this week about a couple of current events: 1) the predictable and disappointing conclusions reached by Justice Rouleau as Chair of the government-directed POEC (Public Order Emergency Commission) regarding the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy and 2) the illegal and disturbing influence of foreign money in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Money from the Chinese Communist Party was funnelled into the campaigns of at least 11 federal candidates…9 Liberals and 2 Conservatives. Also a few events coming up on the CHP calendar.

Follow CHP commentary at: https://www.chp.ca

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

February 25, 2023: I’m commenting this week about a couple of current events: 1) the predictable and disappointing conclusions reached by Justice Rouleau as Chair of the government-directed POEC (Public Order Emergency Commission) regarding the Truckers’ Freedom Convoy and 2) the illegal and disturbing influence of foreign money in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Money from the Chinese Communist Party was funnelled into the campaigns of at least 11 federal candidates…9 Liberals and 2 Conservatives. Also a few events coming up on the CHP calendar.

Keywords
freedomjusticefraudforeign moneyelectionstrudeauchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcandidatesforeign influenceottawacdnpolichpcanadapeckfordbrian peckfordchp talksfreedom convoyrouleaupoecpublic order
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy