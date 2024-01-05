PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC17 - Hegewisch Fest & Idiot Control | 432hz [hd 720p]

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC17 - Hegewisch Fest & Idiot Control" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull explore both Illinois and Indiana. This massive comical production can be experienced in two ways:





First: you can watch 2 videos totaling in 6 hours.

Second: you can watch 20 much shorter videos, netflix style.





In this section, "Hegewisch Fest & Idiot Control" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Lauren Tull, Connie Pfursich, Katie Pfursich & Margret Croft attend the Hegewisch Fest (in one of the better neighborhoods on Chicago's South Side, which also happens to be Henrick's former neighborhood), which is held annually. This video is also interwoven with some 4th of July footage as well. It includes some third party comical clips to make things more funny and interesting.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Lauren Tull, Connie Pfursich, Katie Pfursich, Margret Croft, CC / Fair Use: Demic, Al's Geek Lab, Stone, DS69, Hampton The Hampster, Mr Weebl, Disenchantment, Random Strangers, Misc

Hashtags: #illinois #chicago #travel #hegewisch #parties

