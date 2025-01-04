© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇸 AIR FORCE is Behind the Chem-Trails: "Weather Control by 2025" they say. Sounds allot like a United Nations goal... Hmmm
Weather modification and Climate change rare mainstream all-star clips. Mind blowers. This is enough to get anyone started on quickly finding the proof you need to file a lawsuit against the Air Force. At least file a FOIA Request...
This is one to share... (Chemtrails Chem-trails Cloud Seeding)