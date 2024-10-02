10/2/24 AMERICA UNDER SIEGE, Diddy/Club11/FTX, Helene/ILU Warfare, NB4BD Rollout

10/2/24 Blackrock/Vanguard hobble America with weather warfare & port strike, Diddy & Sam Bankman Freed/FTX cellmates as 2nd head of m_sssad pedo-bribery hydra exposed, Blinken sends crucial transformers for grid to Ukraine ahead of planned weather assault on S.East, Combined lithium land grab for BR/VG & NC/GA election disruption....and more. WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave Ongoing!





TN: Thanks to Ben Garrison for the artwork. Please support Grrrgraphics!!

https://grrrgraphics.com/





Diddy: Phrma, Politicians named in Sex Assault cases:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/120-new-sexual-assault-lawsuits-be-filed-against/





KH/Alpha Kappa Alpha/Diddy Freak Off Parties/Ports shut down: WOW!

https://banned.video/watch?id=66fd8c575c59f58b03ff0f0b





P Diddy/Club 11/ FTX/SBF:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66f559c0b3c53dad34341964





Victor Hugo-Vaca Jr: extensive music/art industry work/connections:

https://victorhugocollection.com/victor-hugo-vaca-jr/





Stinchfield video on Diddy/SBF:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/collection-incriminating-diddy-videos-one-episode-must-see/





Lithium Mining BR/VG Land grab in NC/SC:

https://www.tiktok.com/@holikela/video/7420545694445899051





Hurricane Warfare, Lithium Land Grab:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66fc521b059fbae952a3721c





SC pilot threatened w/arrest for helping flood victims:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/south-carolina-hero-pilot-threatened-arrest-local-bureaucrats/





National Blueprint for Bio-Defense: PDF

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283295565_A_National_Blueprint_For_Biodefense_Leadership_And_Major_Reform_Needed_To_Optimize_Efforts





SWAT agt. Zaliponi saved TRUMP: Butler

https://floppingaces.net/most-wanted/swat-hero-sgt-aaron-zaliponi-identified-as-key-to-stopping-attempted-trump-assassination/





For Inspiration! The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4





Dr Ana, Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wiggington

https://rumble.com/v5gew1p-geoengineering-the-threat-to-humanity-and-our-earth-conversation-with-dane-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





People’s Food Summit Oct. 16th:

https://regenerationinternational.org/peoples-food-summit-2024





