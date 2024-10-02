BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10/2/24 AMERICA UNDER SIEGE, Diddy/Club11/FTX, Helene/ILU Warfare, NB4BD Rollout
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1242 followers
Follow
73 views • 7 months ago

10/2/24 Blackrock/Vanguard hobble America with weather warfare & port strike, Diddy & Sam Bankman Freed/FTX cellmates as 2nd head of m_sssad pedo-bribery hydra exposed, Blinken sends crucial transformers for grid to Ukraine ahead of planned weather assault on S.East, Combined lithium land grab for BR/VG & NC/GA election disruption....and more. WE ARE FREE! Prayer Wave Ongoing!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TN: Thanks to Ben Garrison for the artwork. Please support Grrrgraphics!!

https://grrrgraphics.com/


Diddy: Phrma, Politicians named in Sex Assault cases:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/120-new-sexual-assault-lawsuits-be-filed-against/


KH/Alpha Kappa Alpha/Diddy Freak Off Parties/Ports shut down: WOW!

https://banned.video/watch?id=66fd8c575c59f58b03ff0f0b


P Diddy/Club 11/ FTX/SBF:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66f559c0b3c53dad34341964


Victor Hugo-Vaca Jr: extensive music/art industry work/connections:

https://victorhugocollection.com/victor-hugo-vaca-jr/


Stinchfield video on Diddy/SBF:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/collection-incriminating-diddy-videos-one-episode-must-see/


Lithium Mining BR/VG Land grab in NC/SC:

https://www.tiktok.com/@holikela/video/7420545694445899051


Hurricane Warfare, Lithium Land Grab:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66fc521b059fbae952a3721c


SC pilot threatened w/arrest for helping flood victims:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/10/south-carolina-hero-pilot-threatened-arrest-local-bureaucrats/


National Blueprint for Bio-Defense: PDF

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283295565_A_National_Blueprint_For_Biodefense_Leadership_And_Major_Reform_Needed_To_Optimize_Efforts


SWAT agt. Zaliponi saved TRUMP: Butler

https://floppingaces.net/most-wanted/swat-hero-sgt-aaron-zaliponi-identified-as-key-to-stopping-attempted-trump-assassination/


For Inspiration! The Blessing:

https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffab&q=the+blessing+kari+jobe&atb=v196-1&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DZp6aygmvzM4


Dr Ana, Geoengineering – The Threat to Humanity and Our Earth – Conversation with Dane Wiggington

https://rumble.com/v5gew1p-geoengineering-the-threat-to-humanity-and-our-earth-conversation-with-dane-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp


People’s Food Summit Oct. 16th:

https://regenerationinternational.org/peoples-food-summit-2024


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

