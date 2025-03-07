WELL 🍕 THAT WAS CONVENIENT❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Green Lives Matter - The police have now shot and killed the alleged "Pizzagate gunman." Never forget that the ABC award-winning journalist who "debunked Pizzagate" pleaded guilty to being a literal ped*phile. So he was participating in Pizzagate while claiming it wasn't real. Are you awake yet?🧵
Source: https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1877769732171976906
Thumbnail: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/09/us/pizzagate-shooter-killed-police.html
Edgar Maddison Welch, 36, of Salisbury, N.C., who was sentenced to four years in prison for the 2016 shooting at a Washington restaurant, was fatally shot after he pointed a gun at an officer during a traffic stop, the police said.