Is The System Broken?

FBI & DOJ Corruption; How Politicized Judges Are Undermining America
* Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri understands that politicized judges are the real threat to America.
* He serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Armed Services Committee, and Commerce Science & Transportation Committee; and is Chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution as well as Vice Chair of the Joint Economic Committee.
* Formerly, he served as that state’s Treasurer and Attorney General.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 August 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-eric-schmitt