Is The System Broken?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
137 views • 1 month ago

FBI & DOJ Corruption; How Politicized Judges Are Undermining America

* Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri understands that politicized judges are the real threat to America.

* He serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Armed Services Committee, and Commerce Science & Transportation Committee; and is Chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution as well as Vice Chair of the Joint Economic Committee.

* Formerly, he served as that state’s Treasurer and Attorney General.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 August 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-eric-schmitt

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1955675721788981528

censorshipdemocratscorruptionsocial mediafbicollusionrepublicanstucker carlsonpowerdonald trumpfaithdojjoe bidenpharmaceuticalsus congresscourtsstruggleus senateradicalizationanthony fauciepstein filescovideric schmittpoliticized judgesundermining america
