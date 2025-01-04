BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
H1-B visa/Medical Dictatorship
45 views • 6 months ago

https://youtu.be/9yHkWCp0a40?si=giZrBcVfnKiqtgmg


https://youtu.be/qzwxvbUxxFY?si=EoEWMaxrP_p65Hdv


In this eye-opening video, we dive deep into the Biden Administration's alarming preparations for a potential National Emergency and the looming threat of Lockdown 2.0 due to the bird flu pandemic. Discover how globalists are reportedly revisiting their pandemic playbook to manipulate public fear to maintain control. Is this a genuine health concern or a strategic political maneuver to undermine President-elect Donald Trump’s return to power? Join us as we dissect the implications of these actions and what they mean for our freedoms. Don’t forget to like and share this video to spread awareness!

Keywords
bmedicalvisadictatorshiph1
