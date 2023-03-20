BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GOOD NEWS: Divorce is finally on the table
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/20/2023

MTG is the first republican I know who has sincerely said that we need to have a discussion about a national divorce between the left and right. We either get a divorce ... or file charges relating to spousal abuse and start locking people up, which of course would lead to a hot uncivil-warThe next step is (actual) capitalists to separate from Soros-Bloomberg-Blackrock-SVB-capitalists.

Steven Crowder is on the right track and I applaud him for divorcing himself from THE BLAZE and THE DAILY WIRE. Both organizations serve to empower the NEVER-TRUMPER-NEVER-USA movement.


Click below to get some insight into someone who has recently come out of the closet and into the light of rationalism.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FHRe3ISh5M

Keywords
big pharmaxi jinpingbankingcommunistsblackrockcapitalists
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy