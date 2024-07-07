Bakhmut Mark II: Volchansk 'meat grinder' shows Zelensky hasn't learnt lesson - RT correspondent Murad Gazdiev

Akhmat special forces wiped out a Ukrainian unit hiding in a high-rise building as fierce fighting consumes the town of Volchansk.

Two Ukrainian platoons of well-trained and experienced UAV operators were hiding until a T-80 tank crew hit their positions within minutes.

Zelensky has apparently ordered his armed forces to hold Volchansk at any cost, regardless of losses; local battles have already been nicknamed the Volchansk meat grinder, reports RT military correspondent Murad Gazdiev @msgazdiev (https://t.me/msgazdiev)