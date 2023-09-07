BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: the US government is targeting individuals with neuro-weapons
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
101 views • 09/07/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Greg Reese.

After 9/11 and the birth of Homeland Security, fusion centers were set up to monitor U.S. citizens. And the U.S. Department of Justice legalized non-consensual experiments on the public.


These fusion centers employ civilians to target individuals and harass them, intimidate them, vandalize their property, and interfere with their day-to-day life. This is known as Gang Stalking. Former high-ranking FBI agent, Ted Gunderson, reported in 2011 that he and thousands of others were being targeted. FBI agent Mike German confirmed this as well. Several federal agents have reported that they were targeting individual Americans including people who were simply Pro-Life. And that they were pressured to put more people on their targeting lists to legitimize more federal funding.

Source: https://gregreese.substack.com/

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuason of godneuroweaponsyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comfortertargeting individualsneuro-weapons
