Rep. Burlison: Hunter Biden Hoping To Avoid Difficult Questions

Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison says Hunter Biden is attempting to 'avoid difficult questions' that may come up as part of the Biden Impeachment Inquiry before the House Oversight Committee. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
