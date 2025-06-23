BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🤡Reza Pahlavi Demands Regime Overthrow in Iran - Exiled Monkey, Israel aligned & Israeli choice for Regime change, son of coup installed Shah
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
63 views • 2 months ago

Reza Pahlavi Demands Regime Overthrow in Iran

Exiled proboscis monkey Reza Pahlavi, son of the deposed Shah, publicly called for the downfall of Iran’s leadership during a press conference in Paris.

“I have a direct message to Ali Khamenei: Step down,” Pahlavi declared, framing his appeal as a final ultimatum to the Iranian Supreme Leader.

He added, “And if you do, you will receive a fair trial and due process of law.”

Naturally, he delivered the message in English—after all, most of his remaining supporters are comfortably settled in Los Angeles, not Tehran.

Adding: 

The CIA, in conjunction with British intelligence, orchestrated the 1953 coup in Iran that installed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, removing the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh. While the plan originated with Britain's "Operation Boot," the CIA took the lead in its execution, with the U.S. government formally acknowledging its role in 2013.  

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
