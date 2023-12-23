Create New Account
Military Witnesses : on October 7, Israeli Airplanes and Artillery Struck Residences in Kibbutz Be’Eri
Published 2 months ago

According to Military Witnesses Interviewed by Kan 11, an Israeli State-Owned News Channel, on October 7, Israeli Airplanes and Artillery Struck Residences in Kibbutz Be’Eri, Causing Israelis to Evacuate the Settlement

Source @Mint Press/Real World News

