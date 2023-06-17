BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Derek Johnson - Military Understanding for Where We Are Now
Warriors Rise
Warriors Rise
221 views • 06/17/2023

Derek and Jodi (Army & Marine Veterans respectively), share about military laws, UCMJ, Constitution, Military procedures and comms to help people see that things are not as though they seem. Once you "see" you will have more confidence in our President (Donald John Trump) and our Military who stand with him. Derek has all the information laid out in a clear and understandable way at his website. Please look it up yourself to gain greater understanding. thedocuments.info His other sites are: the1776Nation.com TruthSocial: RattleTrap 1776 @derekjohnson RUMBLE: @RattleTrap1776 Telegram: RattleTrap1776 Instagram: @DerekJohnsonCountry Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce

president trumplawmartial lawtribunalsucmjmilitary lawwarriors for christ risewarriorsrisewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors risederek johnsonderek johnson country
