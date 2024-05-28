🚨 IOF Helicopters Continue to Transport Dead and Wounded IOF Soldiers from the #Gaza Strip - booby-trapped building

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 IOF helicopters continue to transport dead and wounded IOF soldiers from the #Gaza Strip.
Zionist media speaks of a serious security incident in Rafah in the southern #Gaza Strip, in which a booby-trapped building was detonated.
Preliminary reports suggest 3 dead soldiers and 10 others wounded, 5 seriously. This event is in like with the Al-Qassam Brigades combat report of an operation in Al-Shaout neighborhood hours ago.