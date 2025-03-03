Jews, Muslims, Jihad, Romans 13, Espionage, Trump, Chemtrails, Remote Hacking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-03-02 Tim, Lynn, Bill
Topic list:
* Bob Dylan, Werner Klemperer and Judaism.
* John Brennan, Sean Stone, “King Charles” and Islam.
* Myer Lansky, the U.S. Supreme Court, Jews and Jesuits.
* The Ground Zero Mosque and Shanksville Memorial.
* The “Gregorian calendar” and October 7th.
* Of Martin Luther and the Jews.
* Romans 13.
* “Kim” and St. John Philby and espionage in the Cold War.
* “Donald Trump vs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy”.
* “Pam” Bondi, Alexander Acosta, Andrew Puzder and Jeffrey Epstein.
* Where are Jeff and Gislaine now?
* Monika Lewinsky and Iran-Contra.
* Yasser Arafat.
* The Trump scandals that won’t be in the headlines.
* Eastern Orthodoxy and the DOGE of Drumpf.
* Knights of Malta.
* Of “chemtrails” and weather manipulation.
* Michael Hastings and remote hacking.
* John McCain and Newt Gingrich.
