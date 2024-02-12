© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Wall Street Journal | Russia’s Vacuum Bomb Sucks the Air Out of Your Lungs |
WSJ explains why this thermobaric weapon is so feared.
When Russia’s military deployed its TOS-1A ‘vacuum bomb’ that sucks the oxygen out of the air, analysts said Ukraine’s best defense was to destroy the weapons before Russian troops could use them. Human rights advocates are pushing to restrict the TOS-1A, as some experts are arguing it could harm civilians in urban areas. So what makes the TOS-1A so deadly and controversial?
WSJ Equipped
Equipped examines military innovation and tactics emerging around the world, breaking down the tech behind the weaponry and its potential impact.