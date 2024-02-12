The Wall Street Journal | Russia’s Vacuum Bomb Sucks the Air Out of Your Lungs |

WSJ explains why this thermobaric weapon is so feared.

When Russia’s military deployed its TOS-1A ‘vacuum bomb’ that sucks the oxygen out of the air, analysts said Ukraine’s best defense was to destroy the weapons before Russian troops could use them. Human rights advocates are pushing to restrict the TOS-1A, as some experts are arguing it could harm civilians in urban areas. So what makes the TOS-1A so deadly and controversial?

WSJ Equipped

Equipped examines military innovation and tactics emerging around the world, breaking down the tech behind the weaponry and its potential impact.