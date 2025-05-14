What God Really Wants from Your Daily Walk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If your goal is to please God—not just people—this devotion is for you.
In this powerful conclusion to the Walking Worthy series, Pastor Roderick Webster walks us through four biblical keys to living a God-pleasing life based on Colossians 1:10–11:
✔ Bearing spiritual fruit
✔ Growing in God’s knowledge
✔ Being strengthened by His power
✔ Giving thanks in all things
Discover how walking circumspectly, serving in faith, and living with integrity can transform your daily life. Whether you’re at school, at home, or on the job—pleasing God should be your top priority.
📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing…” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)
📌 Key Scriptures:
Colossians 1:10–11 • Ephesians 4:11–13 • 1 Thessalonians 5:18 • Philippians 4:6
00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:15 Hymnal Reflection: Take the Name of Jesus with You
01:38 Series Overview: Walking to Please the Lord
02:20 Concluding Devotion: Four Key Considerations
04:54 Strengthening and Giving Thanks
05:59 Walking Worthy to Please God
07:33 Practical Applications of Pleasing God
09:29 Final Thoughts and Prayer
