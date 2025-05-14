What God Really Wants from Your Daily Walk

If your goal is to please God—not just people—this devotion is for you.



In this powerful conclusion to the Walking Worthy series, Pastor Roderick Webster walks us through four biblical keys to living a God-pleasing life based on Colossians 1:10–11:

✔ Bearing spiritual fruit

✔ Growing in God’s knowledge

✔ Being strengthened by His power

✔ Giving thanks in all things



Discover how walking circumspectly, serving in faith, and living with integrity can transform your daily life. Whether you’re at school, at home, or on the job—pleasing God should be your top priority.



📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing…” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)



📌 Key Scriptures:

Colossians 1:10–11 • Ephesians 4:11–13 • 1 Thessalonians 5:18 • Philippians 4:6



00:00 Introduction and Praise

00:15 Hymnal Reflection: Take the Name of Jesus with You

01:38 Series Overview: Walking to Please the Lord

02:20 Concluding Devotion: Four Key Considerations

04:54 Strengthening and Giving Thanks

05:59 Walking Worthy to Please God

07:33 Practical Applications of Pleasing God

09:29 Final Thoughts and Prayer