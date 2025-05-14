BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What God Really Wants from Your Daily Walk
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
9 views • 4 months ago

If your goal is to please God—not just people—this devotion is for you.

In this powerful conclusion to the Walking Worthy series, Pastor Roderick Webster walks us through four biblical keys to living a God-pleasing life based on Colossians 1:10–11:
✔ Bearing spiritual fruit
✔ Growing in God’s knowledge
✔ Being strengthened by His power
✔ Giving thanks in all things

Discover how walking circumspectly, serving in faith, and living with integrity can transform your daily life. Whether you’re at school, at home, or on the job—pleasing God should be your top priority.

📖 “That ye might walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing…” — Colossians 1:10 (KJV)

📌 Key Scriptures:
Colossians 1:10–11 • Ephesians 4:11–13 • 1 Thessalonians 5:18 • Philippians 4:6

🙌 Like | 💬 Comment | 🔁 Share | 🔔 Subscribe for the next series starting tomorrow!

00:00 Introduction and Praise
00:15 Hymnal Reflection: Take the Name of Jesus with You
01:38 Series Overview: Walking to Please the Lord
02:20 Concluding Devotion: Four Key Considerations
04:54 Strengthening and Giving Thanks
05:59 Walking Worthy to Please God
07:33 Practical Applications of Pleasing God
09:29 Final Thoughts and Prayer

Keywords
christian devotionchristian prioritieshow to please godpleasing godchristian maturitychristian lifestylewords from the wordpastor roderick websterpractical christianitycolossians 1v10walking worthybearing spiritual fruitdaily christian livingphilippians 4v61 thessalonians 5v18
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Praise

00:15Hymnal Reflection: Take the Name of Jesus with You

01:38Series Overview: Walking to Please the Lord

02:20Concluding Devotion: Four Key Considerations

04:54Strengthening and Giving Thanks

05:59Walking Worthy to Please God

07:33Practical Applications of Pleasing God

09:29Final Thoughts and Prayer

